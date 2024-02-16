Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya BO Day 7: Shahid Kapoor Film Stays Steady

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in a still from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's sci-fi romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been doing well at the box office since its release last week. According to industry tracking website Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.25 crore on Thursday, bringing its domestic total to Rs 44.60 crore in one week.
The movie saw a significant increase in collections on Valentine's Day and has benefited from the lack of competition. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by debutants Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark worldwide, despite receiving mixed reviews.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have exciting projects lined up for the year. Shahid is set to showcase his cop persona in the upcoming film Deva, slated for release later this year. Meanwhile, Kriti will make a return to the screens in March with The Crew, a movie featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)