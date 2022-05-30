'Stranger Things' S4 Vol 1 Review: Things Are Getting Murkier & Stranger Still

Each episode of Season 4 feels like a mini film. That’s not great, if you ask me as it feels too stretched at times. However, the Duffers make things bearable with the dialogues, characters and the story. It’s not everyday that you come across a show that has managed to strike a chord with viewers across the globe. The kids have made us us laugh, cry as well as shriek.

“We are the nerds and freaks”, Dustin says at the beginning of the show. You are right, Dustin. You have embraced all the ‘freaks’ out there, and that’s the beauty we will be cherishing forever.