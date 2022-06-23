SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Becomes the Most Popular Indian Film on Netflix Globally

Netflix, on Thursday, 23 June, declared filmmaker SS Rajamouli's periodic action drama RRR, the most popular Indian film on its platform. Netflix revealed that the Hindi dubbed version of the film, which has a total runtime of 3 hours and 2 minutes, was streamed for "over 45 million hours", across the world.

RRR, which was originally filmed in Telugu, was premiered in its Hindi version, on Netflix on 20 May, two months after its global theatrical release in IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and Dolby Cinema formats. The film stars Ramcharan and N T Rama Rao Jr in the lead roles. Bollywood stars, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt also play significant roles in this periodical drama.