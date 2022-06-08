‘Most Sincere Blockbuster’: ‘Doctor Strange’ Writer Robert Cargill on ‘RRR’

Robert Cargill calls RRR the 'craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster'.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
C Robert Cargill, who co-wrote the screenplay for Doctor Strange with Jon Spaihts and director Scott Derrickson, has praised SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was a blockbuster success at the box office, earning over Rs 1150 crore worldwide.
Robert shared a poster for RRR and wrote, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week.”
One person commented, “I'm amazed you took this long,” and Robert responded, “I was waved off of the Netflix version and waited to see the original language version.”
An user asked, "Is it (RRR) really THAT good?" Robert wrote, "Yes. I know it looks very much like people are overhyping RRR, but in truth, you can't. It is a level of spectacle that defies description. It just starts going hard and then never lets up."
Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto responded to Robert's tweet with a gif featuring Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah characters Jethalal and Daya, and wrote, "Watching cargill coming out of RRR after months of his dark red mancave."
RRR is a fictional story inspired by the lives of revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan). The film also stars Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. RRR released theatrically on 25 March.
