Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Rishi Kapoor's Last Film is a Bittersweet Journey

Late Rishi Kapoor in a still from Sharmaji Namkeen.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The much-awaited trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen, starring Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in the lead role, has dropped. Kapoor's last film promises to provide wholesome entertainment. It follows the story of a retired widower who takes up an assortment of chores to keep himself busy and not let loneliness get the better of him. After several misadventures, Sharmaji discovers his passion for cooking and joins a women's kitty group. However, the biggest obstacle comes in the form of his son, who doesn't agree with his choice.
Sharmaji Namkeen also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. In a first for Hindi cinema, the film has two actors (Kapoor and Rawal) playing the same role, as Kapoor passed away before the movie could be completed.
Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Sharmaji Namkeen will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 31 March.
