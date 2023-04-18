'Dancing on the Grave' Trailer: Series Revisits the Murder of Shakereh Khaleeli
'Dancing on the Grave' will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 21 April.
Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of its upcoming crime docuseries, Dancing on the Grave, on 18 April. Written and directed by Patrick Graham, who has previously helmed Netflix's Ghoul and Betaal, the show revisits the gruesome murder of Shakereh Khaleeli. Khaleeli was a well-known heiress of a respected family.
Sharing the trailer of the show on Twitter, Prime Video wrote, "Piece together the clues of this #TrueCrimeOnPrime that led to one of the most horrifying murder mysteries ever! Dancing on the Grave, coming Apr 21 (sic)," read the caption.
Watch the trailer here:
Dancing on the Grave is an unscripted investigative series that chronicles the horrifying murder of Shakereh Khaleeli. The show is set in the early 90s in Bangalore. Produced by India Today Originals Production, Dancing on the Grave will premiere on Prime Video on 21 April.
