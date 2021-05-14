Salman's Radhe Becomes One of His Worst Rated Film on IMDb

The action drama features Salman in a cop avatar, something that the audience had come to expect from the actor after his films like Wanted, and the Dabangg series. Since most theatres have been shut down due to the COVID pandemic, Radhe was released on Zee5's pay per view service ZeePlex. It is also available on the OTT platform Zee5, on all leading. DTH services

Salman fans were evidently excited about the film, which became evident after the Zee5 servers crashed after the film's release. However, even his diehard fans had to admit that the film wasn't Salman's best. The film's aftermath resulted in a meme fest on social media.