Review: Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Is Loud, Senseless & Offensive

The segue crashes are jarring and the film's messaging even more so. When asked why he shot dead so many men Radhe replies “auratzaat ke liye (for the women)”. It's another thing that the 'protector' of aurat and their izzat thinks nothing about lying to a women he falls for in pehli nazar and goes on to manipulate her. Disha Patani as the featherhead Diya seems to be at ease though. Like many women in Salman‘s films, she has little or no agency. The songs are jarring and you would almost miss Jacqueline Fernandez gyrating suggestively in one of the dance numbers. A female police officer is shown visibly shivering when faced with criminals and needs Radhe's saviour complex to be able to breathe. The few other women are either raped or molested and are almost always crying and pleading. All this to show that had Radhe been around they would have been saved.

Salman Khan does everything - from repeating his most popular dialogue “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di”, which clearly has lost its novelty, to going shirtless. The film is frustratingly tone deaf to how it promotes police brutality and the almost suffocating toxic masculinity that is sprayed on like a cheap deodorant. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is nothing but a cringefest.

Our rating: Half a Quint out of 5 !