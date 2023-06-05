Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Sacred Games' to 'Aspirants': IMDb's 50 All-time Popular Indian Web Series

The rankings were determined by the page views of IMDb customers in India between January 2018 to May 2023.
IMDb, on Monday, 5 June, announced the list of its top 50 all-time most popular Indian web series, which was topped by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan's Sacred Games.

The Netflix series was followed by Prime Video's Mirzapur and SonyLIV's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India, shared in a press statement, "The top two series on our list (Sacred Games and Mirzapur) celebrate their five-year anniversaries, and we’re excited to help chart the short but impactful history of web series in India."

The rankings of the shows were determined by the page views of IMDb customers in India between January 1, 2018 to May 10, 2023. Among the five highest-rated series were The Harshad Mehta Story (9.3/10), Aspirants (9.2/10), Gullak (9.1/10), TVF Pitchers (9.1/10), and NCR Days (9.1/10).

Here is the complete list of IMDb's 50 all-time most popular Indian web series:

  1. Sacred Games

  2. Mirzapur

  3. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

  4. The Family Man

  5. Aspirants

  6. Criminal Justice

  7. Breathe

  8. Kota Factory

  9. Panchayat

  10. Paatal Lok

  11. Special OPS

  12. Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side

  13. College Romance

  14. Apharan

  15. Flames

  16. Dhindora

  17. Farzi

  18. Aashram

  19. Inside Edge

  20. Undekhi

  21. Aarya

  22. Gullak

  23. TVF Pitchers

  24. Rocket Boys

  25. Delhi Crime

  26. Campus Diaries

  27. Broken But Beautiful

  28. Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega

  29. Taaza Khabar

  30. Abhay

  31. Hostel Daze

  32. Rangbaaz

  33. Bandish Bandits

  34. Made in Heaven

  35. ImMATURE

  36. Little Things

  37. The Night Manager

  38. Candy

  39. Bicchoo Ka Khel

  40. Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya

  41. JL50

  42. Rana Naidu

  43. Ray

  44. Sunflower

  45. NCR Days

  46. Maharani

  47. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

  48. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare

  49. Yeh Meri Family

  50. Aranyak

