'Sacred Games' to 'Aspirants': IMDb's 50 All-time Popular Indian Web Series

Official posters of Sacred Games and Aspirants.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
IMDb, on Monday, 5 June, announced the list of its top 50 all-time most popular Indian web series, which was topped by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan's Sacred Games.
The Netflix series was followed by Prime Video's Mirzapur and SonyLIV's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.
Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India, shared in a press statement, "The top two series on our list (Sacred Games and Mirzapur) celebrate their five-year anniversaries, and we’re excited to help chart the short but impactful history of web series in India."
The rankings of the shows were determined by the page views of IMDb customers in India between January 1, 2018 to May 10, 2023. Among the five highest-rated series were The Harshad Mehta Story (9.3/10), Aspirants (9.2/10), Gullak (9.1/10), TVF Pitchers (9.1/10), and NCR Days (9.1/10).
Here is the complete list of IMDb's 50 all-time most popular Indian web series:
Sacred Games
Mirzapur
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
The Family Man
Aspirants
Criminal Justice
Breathe
Kota Factory
Panchayat
Paatal Lok
Special OPS
Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side
College Romance
Apharan
Flames
Dhindora
Farzi
Aashram
Inside Edge
Undekhi
Aarya
Gullak
TVF Pitchers
Rocket Boys
Delhi Crime
Campus Diaries
Broken But Beautiful
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega
Taaza Khabar
Abhay
Hostel Daze
Rangbaaz
Bandish Bandits
Made in Heaven
ImMATURE
Little Things
The Night Manager
Candy
Bicchoo Ka Khel
Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya
JL50
Rana Naidu
Ray
Sunflower
NCR Days
Maharani
Mumbai Diaries 26/11
Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare
Yeh Meri Family
Aranyak
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)