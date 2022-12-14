Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'RRR' & 'Panchayat' Top IMDb's List of Most Popular Indian Movies & Web Series

'RRR' & 'Panchayat' Top IMDb's List of Most Popular Indian Movies & Web Series

Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' and 'Kantara' also made it to this year's IMDb list.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Posters of RRR and Panchayat.

|

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Posters of<em> RRR</em> and<em> Panchayat.</em></p></div>

IMDb has released the list of its most popular Indian movies and web series of 2022. While filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus RRR, tops the list of the most popular films, Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat, leads the list of the most popular web series.

Several other titles made it to the list including films like Vikram, Kantara, The Kashmir Files, and shows like College Romance, Delhi Crime, Human, and Gullak, among others.

Take a look at IMDb's complete lists here:

Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies

1. RRR (Rise Roar Revolt)

2. The Kashmir Files

3. KGF: Chapter 2

4. Vikram

5. Kantara

6. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

7. Major

8. Sita Ramam

9. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One

10. 777 Charlie

Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series

1. Panchayat

2. Delhi Crime

3. Rocket Boys

4. Human

5. Apharan

6. Gullak

7. NCR Days

8. Abhay

9. Campus Diaries

10. College Romance

Also ReadGolden Globes 2023 Nominations: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Leads the List

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT