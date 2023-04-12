Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Teaser: Dimple Kapadia Show Is a Twisted Saas-bahu Drama

Talking about the show, Dimple Kapadia said in a statement, “ Saas Bahu aur Flamingo is difficult for me to explain as a journey because it’s not like anything I have seen or done before. When tragedy strikes and the world turns its back on her, Savitri doesn’t curl up and die, but rises from the ashes and creates her own destiny. This is what I love about her character. She owns her alternate sense of morality.”

The director, Homi Adajania said in a statement, “With Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, I wanted to create a chaotic world dominated by indomitable women and break the stereotypes, speaking of which, the biggest one that we have broken is the Saas-Bahu cliché. I needed powerful actors and Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar are exactly that. They have owned their characters and breathed life into them making them so unique. As dysfunctional as they are as a family, when they are threatened, they unify as a fearsome force to reckon with. And believe me when that happens, you don’t want to be in their way!”

Saas Bahu aur Flamingo also features Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra in pivotal roles.

The series is directed and created by Homi Adajania.