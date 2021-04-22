Grateful to Have Walked a Few Steps With Irrfan: Homi Adajania
Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April last year.
Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April last year. Speaking about working with the late actor, Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania told The Times of India, "As we neared the end of our shoot, Irrfan said he had changed deeply as a person. He was suffering from a lot of pain, but he had redefined it in his mind as some kind of sensation. He didn’t want fame anymore, but when he said 'Yaar Homi, mujhe acting se bahut mohabbat hai (My friend Homi, I love acting)', he wasn’t acting, I could feel his words. It’s difficult to think about cinema without thinking about Irrfan and that the craft he loved so much made him so happy. I am eternally grateful for walking a few steps of his journey with him and for us being able to fill those steps with so much laughter and joy in such little time".
Homi added that Irrfan had told him that even if he had a chance he wouldn't change anything in his life's journey. "Irrfan told me that if he could go back in time and change anything, in his life’s journey, he wouldn’t change a thing. He laughed at the human predicament of identifying ourselves through labels — ‘Irrfan Khan the cross-over success’, ‘Irrfan the Superstar’ or just ‘Irrfan Khan’ the name. He had started looking at himself from within and said that in a hundred lifetimes he wouldn’t have achieved this realisation had he not had this experience".
Irrfan's last film was Angrezi Medium. The film also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kareena Kapoor among others.
