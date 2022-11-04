Robert Downey Jr Announces the OTT Release Date of His Documentary 'Sr.'

Sharing the first look poster of the film, the Iron Man actor wrote on Twitter, "He was a groundbreaking filmmaker. As well as my dad. It’s not uncomplicated… ”Sr.” is a documentary that tells the story of Robert Downey’s maverick rise in NYC, his crash, burn and redemption in Hollywood and our relationship in the aftermath. Only on Netflix, December 2nd."

In the vintage-style poster, Robert Downey Jr can be seen seated beside his father. The tagline of the film reads. "Like father. Like son. Like no other."