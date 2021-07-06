Here's What Taapsee Pannu Said After Sliding Into Robert Downey Jr's DM

Taapsee Pannu, who was recently seen in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba, has said that she had once messaged Avengers: Endgame actor Robert Downey Jr.

In a promotional video shared by Netflix, Taapsee and her co-star Vikrant Massey were seen taking the 'lie detector test'. The actors asked each other a number of questions. One of them had Vikrant enquiring if Taapsee had slid into anyone's DMs who do not follow her.