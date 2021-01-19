Richa Chadha's Sci-Fi Short Film To Stream on Disney+Hotstar

"The film is called 55 km/sec which is the speed at which the asteroid is making its way to earth. As we’ve all acclimated to the new normal, the short film was a fun exercise. My team and I saw it as work to cheer ourselves up. Our virtual set was bubbling with new energy. This was a memorable experience for us and I hope the audience showers us with as much love," Kadav said in a statement.

Richa Chadha will be seen next in Madam Chief Minister, which releases on 22 January. The film tells the story of a woman who defies societal norms to contest state elections and rise to power. It has been written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, of Jolly LLB fame, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda.