Richa Chadha's Sci-Fi Short Film To Stream on Disney+Hotstar

Aarti Kadav who directed Netflix sci-fi film Cargo, is set to premiere a new short film starring Richa Chadha. The footage was entirely shot during the COVID-19 lockdown. Titled 55 km/sec, the film explores the idea of living in a world stricken with fear as an asteroid threatens to hit the earth. It will be available on streaming platforms Disney+Hotstar and ShortFilmWindow from 20 January.
"The film is called 55 km/sec which is the speed at which the asteroid is making its way to earth. As we’ve all acclimated to the new normal, the short film was a fun exercise. My team and I saw it as work to cheer ourselves up. Our virtual set was bubbling with new energy. This was a memorable experience for us and I hope the audience showers us with as much love," Kadav said in a statement.
Richa Chadha will be seen next in Madam Chief Minister, which releases on 22 January. The film tells the story of a woman who defies societal norms to contest state elections and rise to power. It has been written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, of Jolly LLB fame, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda.
She also plays the titular role in upcoming film Shakeela. Based on South Indian adult star Shakeela's life, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi.
