'Madam Chief Minister' Trailer: Richa Chadha Battles for Power

The trailer for Richa Chadha-starrer Madam Chief Minister has released. The film tells the story of a woman who defies societal norms to contest state elections and rise to power. This earns the wrath of local politicians who attempt to stop her from succeeding by intimidating her, casting aspersions on her character and attacking her. The film has been written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, of Jolly LLB fame, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda.
Richa had shared the first look of the film on Twitter a few days earlier. She wrote, "Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned!"
The poster received criticism on social media with some expressing outrage over a 'sarvarna' woman playing the role of an 'untouchable'. Others objected to the use of the broom, a known symbol of Dalit oppression, as a prop, and some felt that the use of the word 'untouchable' in the given context was inappropriate.
Madam Chief Minister releases on 22 January.
Published: 06 Jan 2021,12:21 PM IST