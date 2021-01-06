'Madam Chief Minister' Trailer: Richa Chadha Battles for Power

The trailer for Richa Chadha-starrer Madam Chief Minister has released. The film tells the story of a woman who defies societal norms to contest state elections and rise to power. This earns the wrath of local politicians who attempt to stop her from succeeding by intimidating her, casting aspersions on her character and attacking her. The film has been written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, of Jolly LLB fame, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda.