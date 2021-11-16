Bear Grylls’ Into The Wild Tests Vicky Kaushal’s Josh
The show reveals the Bollywood actor’s fear of water and tests his “josh” as he learns how to swim the rough tides.
Adventure. Adrenaline. And Josh. That is what Bear Grylls packs into his latest episode of Into The Wild with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, Vicky will be the next celebrated name to be added to an already stellar line up of influential personalities and adventure enthusiasts who have previously appeared on Bear Grylls’ show.
Into The Wild is the best Discovery find for everyone looking to challenge themselves and dreaming of living life on the edge. The show navigates everything from surviving the odds in threadbare conditions to beating them and staying alive on meager resources.
In this new episode the humble boy-next-door actor, who has marvelled everyone with his josh on the cinematic front, is seen diving headfirst into the Indian Ocean despite his anxieties. Vicky can be seen eating a crab picked up right from the marsh, crossing the woods on foot and jumping into the sea. He reveals his major fear of deep sea and hollers up his josh because the spirit is all-time high. The most exciting sequence is when Vicky encounters a shark.
But Grylls delves further into the actor's personal life and childhood memories. Kaushal speaks about how his family lived in a 10 by 10 apartment in Mumbai with no separate kitchen or bathroom.
But ultimately the show tests whether Vicky able to survive the choppy waters of the Indian Ocean with the same fines? Watch the episode to know more!
Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is a unique show inspired by Man vs Wild, one of the most-watched wilderness survival television series globally. Into The Wild With Bear Grylls And Vicky Kaushal is streaming exclusively on the discovery+ app.
