'Phineas and Ferb' Returns to Disney; Makers Announce 40 New Episodes

Poster of Phineas and Ferb.
(Photo Courtesy: Disney)
A revival of Phineas and Ferb, Disney's popular animated series, has been ordered under the show's creator Dan Povenmire's new overall deal with Disney Branded Television. 40 new episodes of the iconic show will be produced, which will be split into two seasons, as per a report by Variety.
In continuation of the Variety report, Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television, made the announcement during the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association. In addition to Phineas and Ferb, Povenmire's recent show Hamster & Gretel will also return for a second season under the terms of the contract.
While Disney Branded TV produces shows for Disney Channel, Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney XD, it is currently unclear where and when the series will air.
As per Variety, Povenmire shared in a statement, "It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of Phineas and Ferb. I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation."
Phineas and Ferb first premiered on the Disney Channel in 2008 and originally ran until 2012. Soon after, a new batch of episodes debuted on Disney XD.
The well-liked show has also been incorporated into two films, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension and Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)