Pankaj Tripathi & Satish Kaushik Team Up For 'Kaagaz'

The film will premiere on Zee5 on 7 January.
Quint Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi & Satish Kaushik team up for 'Kaagaz' | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Actor Pankaj Tripathi and director-actor Satish Kaushik have teamed up for a film titled Kaagaz, which is set to premiere on Zee5 on 7 January. Presented by Salman Khan, Kaagaz is based on the life of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, who fought a legal battle for 18 years to prove that he is alive.

Satish Kaushik said in a statement that he was intrigued by the story of Lal Bihari Mritak and is thankful to Khan and the OTT platform for supporting his vision. "I did a lot of research on the events that took place in his life. Eventually, I felt that this story deserved to be told to the world and we could have not asked for a better production partner than Salman Khan Films (SKF) and then ZEE5 to showcase it".

Pankaj Tripathi also said that he was looking forward to be a part of such an inspiring project.

"My character will be quite different from some of my recent ventures and I am excited to be a part of such an inspiring story".
Pankaj Tripathi, Actor

Apart from premiering digitally, Kaagaz will also be released in select theatres in Uttar Pradesh.

