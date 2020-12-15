Pankaj Tripathi & Satish Kaushik Team Up For 'Kaagaz'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi and director-actor Satish Kaushik have teamed up for a film titled Kaagaz, which is set to premiere on Zee5 on 7 January. Presented by Salman Khan, Kaagaz is based on the life of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, who fought a legal battle for 18 years to prove that he is alive.
Satish Kaushik said in a statement that he was intrigued by the story of Lal Bihari Mritak and is thankful to Khan and the OTT platform for supporting his vision. "I did a lot of research on the events that took place in his life. Eventually, I felt that this story deserved to be told to the world and we could have not asked for a better production partner than Salman Khan Films (SKF) and then ZEE5 to showcase it".
Pankaj Tripathi also said that he was looking forward to be a part of such an inspiring project.
Apart from premiering digitally, Kaagaz will also be released in select theatres in Uttar Pradesh.
