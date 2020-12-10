'Criminal Justice' S2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Back With New Case

The trailer begins with lawyers refusing to represent Anuradha Chandra, calling it an open-and-shut case. Finally, Madhav Mishra is summoned to take up the case and he sees it as an opportunity to earn a lot of money. The trailer also shows that Madhav Mishra has just married. Jisshu Sengupta is also part of the second season.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is slated to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on 24 December.

During the virtual trailer launch, Pankaj Tripathi spoke about the similarities between him and Madhav Mishra. "I am Madhav Mishra in some sense. For example, he gets irrelevant, small cases in the show. I also used to get small roles in movies which were irrelevant. I never expected this character to become so popular. People from my drama school, whose opinions I value, appreciated the role.”