Netflix’s New Film Releases Include 'Dhamaka', 'Pagglait' & More

Jaadugar

Producer: Posham PA Pictures

Director: Sameer Saxena

Writer: Biswapati Sarkar

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma

Plot: Magic Meenu, a small-time magician from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, has to win a local football tournament in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him- the girl doesn’t reciprocate his love and his team hasn’t won a game in years! Friendships are tested and hearts are mended as love meets magic in this sports comedy.

Jagame Thandhiram

Producer: YNOT Studios, Reliance Entertainment, S. Sashikanth, Chakravarthy Ramachandra

Director: Karthik Subbara

Writer: Karthik Subbaraj

Cast: Dhanush, James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George

Plot: The film tells the story of Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment

Director: Vivek Soni

Writer: Vivek Soni, Aarsh Vora

Cast: Abhimanyu Dassani, Sanya Malhotra

Plot: A young couple, Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, enter into an arranged marriage because their first names make Madurai's famous temple 'Meenakshi - Sundareshwar'. However, when a job opportunity exclusively for single men pops up in Bengaluru, Sundareshwar has to leave his hometown and his wife Meenakshi and pretend to be unmarried. The newlywed couple who barely know each other, struggle with the trials, tribulations, and insecurities of a long-distance relationship.