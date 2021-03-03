Netflix’s New Film Releases Include 'Dhamaka', 'Pagglait' & More

Stills from Dhamaka & Pagglait.|
The much-awaited list of films scheduled to release on Netflix this year is here. On one hand there is Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka, Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait and Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba. On the other there are interesting anthologies such as Ajeeb Daastaans. Then there is Chaitanya Tamhane's critically acclaimed The Disciple.
Let's take a look at the full list for 2021:
Ajeeb Daastaans
Producer: Dharmatic Entertainment
Director: Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani
Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Saxena, Neeraj Ghaywan, Uzma Khan
Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Tota Roy Chowdhury
Plot: Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four stories which delve into fractured relationships. Set in varied milieus, the tales explore jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity which are often at the core of the relationships.
Bulbul Tarang
Producer: Reliance Entertainment
Director: Shree Narayan Singh
Writer: Arshad Sayeed
Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj Bhasin
Plot: Set in Kannauj, the film is about a chirpy young girl called Bulbul, who has one dream - she wants her groom, Rishi Kumar, to come in his baraat on a horse. Soon enough Bulbul realizes that her innocent, harmless wish will meet resistance in their traditional village. But Bulbul is adamant to have her way and fight for what’s right.
Dhamaka
Still from the ‘Dhamaka’ teaser.
Producer: RSVP, Ram Madhvani Films
Director: Ram Madhvani
Writer: Ram Madhvani, Puneet Sharma
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur
Plot: A frustrated ex-news anchor is given another chance to go live on prime-time television, when a 'terrorist' calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.
Haseen Dillruba
Producer: T-Series, Aanand L Rai, Colour Yellow Productions
Director: Vinil Mathew
Writer: Kanika Dhillon
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane
Plot: A woman who longs to live like words captured in a novel, finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband. Will she get lost in the chaos of her real-life-novel or find her innocence?
Jaadugar
Producer: Posham PA Pictures
Director: Sameer Saxena
Writer: Biswapati Sarkar
Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma
Plot: Magic Meenu, a small-time magician from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, has to win a local football tournament in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him- the girl doesn’t reciprocate his love and his team hasn’t won a game in years! Friendships are tested and hearts are mended as love meets magic in this sports comedy.
Jagame Thandhiram
Producer: YNOT Studios, Reliance Entertainment, S. Sashikanth, Chakravarthy Ramachandra
Director: Karthik Subbara
Writer: Karthik Subbaraj
Cast: Dhanush, James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George
Plot: The film tells the story of Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment
Director: Vivek Soni
Writer: Vivek Soni, Aarsh Vora
Cast: Abhimanyu Dassani, Sanya Malhotra
Plot: A young couple, Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, enter into an arranged marriage because their first names make Madurai's famous temple 'Meenakshi - Sundareshwar'. However, when a job opportunity exclusively for single men pops up in Bengaluru, Sundareshwar has to leave his hometown and his wife Meenakshi and pretend to be unmarried. The newlywed couple who barely know each other, struggle with the trials, tribulations, and insecurities of a long-distance relationship.
Milestone
Producer: Jabberwockee Talkies, Kimsi Singh
Director: Ivan Ayr
Writer: Ivan Ayr, Neel Mani Kant
Cast: Suvinder Vicky, Lakshvir Saran
Plot: The film follows the story of a recently bereaved, middle-aged truck driver, Ghalib, who is coping with a personal tragedy and the consequences thereafter while facing the threat of losing his job to a young recruit. The events in the story come together as Ghalib's truck touches the 500,000 kilometers mark - a record at his company.
Navarasa
Producer: Mani Ratnam, Jayendra Panchapakesan
Cast: Revathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anjali, Aditi Balan, Remya Nambeesan, Poorna, Prayaga Martin, Rythvika Suriya, Vijay Sethupathy, Arvind Swamy, Siddarth, Prakashraj, Yogi Babu, Prasanna, Atharva, Bobby Simha, Gautham Menon, Ashok Selvan, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Kishore
Plot: 9 films, 9 emotions, 1 cause
Pagglait
Producer: Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, Balaji Telefilms, Sikhya Entertainment
Director: Umesh Bist
Writer: Umesh Bist
Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Shrutii Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Sharib Hashmi, Aasif Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Meghna Malik
Plot: The film follows the story of recently widowed Sandhya struggling to mourn the death of her husband, as she sets out on the path of self discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life- all this while living with her joint family.
Penthouse
Producer: Sunir Khetarpal, Gaurav Bose
Director: Abbas Mustan
Writer: Girish Dhamija
Cast: Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Sharman Joshi, Mouni Roy, Cyrus Broacha, Tisca Chopra, Abrar Zahoor
Plot: When architect Vikram Saxena proposes sharing a Penthouse with his five married friends, it seems like the perfect solution for their indulgences, until one morning, a body of an unknown woman is found in the Penthouse. Friendships tested, loyalties questioned and marriages crumble as the truth unravels.
Sardar Ka Grandson
Producer: Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment, T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham
Director: Kaashvie Nair
Writer: Anuja Chauhan
Cast: Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hyadari, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljeet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Divya Seth
Plot: Starring Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor, along with Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth, the film showcases the journey of a US-return grandson who will go to any length to fulfil his grandmother’s last wish. Sardar, played by Neena Gupta, is a fun-loving matriarch of a large, family based in Punjab.
The Disciple
Producer: Zoo Entertainment, Vivek Gomber
Director: Chaitanya Tamhane
Writer: Chaitanya Tamhane
Cast: Aditya Modak, Dr. Arun Dravid
Plot: Sharad Nerulkar has devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist, diligently following the traditions and discipline of the old masters, his guru, and his father. But as the years go by, Sharad starts to wonder whether it’s really possible to achieve the excellence he’s striving for. A journey of devotion, passion, and searching for the absolute in contemporary Mumbai.
