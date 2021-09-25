TUDUM: Finding Anamika First Look, Bhansali’s Heeramandi, Minnal Murali, & More

Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, famous for the aesthetics in his film, marks his digital debut with Heeramandi.

In a featurette for his show, Bhansali said, “When I look back at 25 years and I think its very precious to me these 25 years because you have to blessed to be able to get a chance to make a film. And that’s why I cling on to the studio floor because that’s my temple, that’s my everything.”

He added, “Heeramandi was something that my friend Moin Baig got to me as a 14-page story, 14 years ago and we presented it to Netflix and they loved it. It’s very ambitious, it’s very vast.”