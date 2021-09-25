TUDUM: Finding Anamika First Look, Bhansali’s Heeramandi, Minnal Murali, & More

Tovino Thomas in Minnal Murali, and Sanya Malhotra in Meenakshi Sundareshwar featured in Netflix TUDUM: Indian Spotlight.
Netflix’s first global fan event TUDUM premiere its Indian Spotlight on Saturday.
The ‘TUDUM: India Spotlight’ featured the teaser for Raveena Tandon-starrer Aranyak, insight into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s digital directorial debut Heeramandi, a first look at Madhuri Dixit’s show Finding Anamika, and Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas open up about their film Minnal Murali, and much more. Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte hosted the event.
The film stars Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani as Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, a newlywed couple who navigate a long-distance marriage and family drama. The music preview shows us the way the couple tries to keep in touch including documenting their everyday tasks.
Sanya Malhotra in Meenakshi Sundareshwar.
Abhimanyu Dassani in Meenakshi Sundareshwar.
A satirical ‘honest date’ sketch introduces the cast of Plan A Plan B which comically comments upon bad jokes, hypocricy….and awkward silence. Ritesih Deshmukh plays a divorce lawyer while Tamannaah plays the role of a matchmaker. What happens when they cross paths?
Radhika Apte, or “that girl from every Netflix project” as she introduced herself, introduced Madhuri Dixit’s Finding Anamika and the show’s first look.
The first look into Madhuri Dixit's digital debut, features her character Anamika Anand. In this suspenseful family drama, Anand, who is a mother and celebrity, vanishes from the public eye without a trace.
Madhuri Dixit as Anamika Anand in Finding Anamika.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, famous for the aesthetics in his film, marks his digital debut with Heeramandi.
In a featurette for his show, Bhansali said, “When I look back at 25 years and I think its very precious to me these 25 years because you have to blessed to be able to get a chance to make a film. And that’s why I cling on to the studio floor because that’s my temple, that’s my everything.”
He added, “Heeramandi was something that my friend Moin Baig got to me as a 14-page story, 14 years ago and we presented it to Netflix and they loved it. It’s very ambitious, it’s very vast.”
Khufiya is a thriller directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi. The story is based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage thriller Escape to Nowhere, and real-life events.
“He’s not just a traitor to me, but the entire country,” Tabu says in a voiceover, as Ali Fazal’s character prints out confidential documents.
Tovino Thomas in Basil Joseph’s film plays a superhero. In Thomas’ words the movie is ‘like a comic book story’. Director Basil Joseph said, “There are certain challenges in doing a superhero genre and to do it in Malayalam is even more challenging.”
Tovino Thomas in Minnal Murali.
Thomas’ superhero is fast as a ‘tsunami’ and seemingly a great marksman. “By the time the shoot is done, you’ll love me and hate me at the same time. You’ll love me for the output and you will love me for the work,” Thomas said.
Minnal Murali follows Thomas’ character and an entire village of ‘human stories’ where being a superhero is a ‘X-Factor’.
Dhruv and Kavya, aka Momo and Biryani, return to screen with a very important question: the future. While Dhruv brings up the matter of marriage, Kavya seems sceptical. The fourth and final season of Little Things follows the couple as they navigate this new aspect of their relationship.
Raveena Tandon plays a cop who digs up skeletons in a Himalayan town which revives a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity deeply enrooted in the region’s myths. They come across the entity while investigating a tourist’s disappearances. Aranyak stars Ashutosh Rana and Parambrata Chaterjee.
The second season of Mismatched is announced with the cast participating in a musical face-off against the cast of Kota Factory 2. This season of the Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli-starrer show will pick up after Dimple (Kohli) lose her app's code, and Rishi (Saraf) has given up on love.
It will also address Namrata (Devyani Shorey) and Rishi's fractured friendship, and does Anmol (Taaruk Raina) get back his status as a gaming 'legend'?
