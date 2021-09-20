TUDUM India Spotlight: Netflix Shares First Looks; Radhika Apte, Ali Fazal Host

Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte to host the Indian edition of Netflix's global fan event TUDUM.
Netflix shared the trailer for the ‘Indian Spotlight’ of its first-ever global fan event 'TUDUM', which will be held on 25 September, virtually. The event will feature exclusive first looks into several series, films, and specials. The Indian segment will be hosted by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal. In the trailer, the two can be seen introducing the event.
Ali Fazal, who can be seen standing in a library, said, “Welcome. I am the caretaker and this magical place is called the Netflix library,” while Radhika Apte added, “Aapne kiya hukum, humne kiya TUDUM (You gave us a command, we brought you TUDUM).”
TUDUM: India Spotlight will premiere before the global fan event, at 9 PM.
Netflix said in a statement, “This special Indian segment will be hosted by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal... The trailer gives us a glimpse of the star-studded sneak-peek that includes Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tabu, Tovino Thomas, Kartik Aaryan, Raveena Tandon, Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, and many more.”
The trailer features glimpses from Madhuri Dixit’s digital debut Finding Anamika, Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, and the second season of Prajakta Kohli and Rohit Saraf-starrer Mismatched. The audience will also get an insight into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut digital series Heeramandi, and Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller Khufiya starring Ali Fazal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi.
Several Hollywood celebrities are part of the Global Fan Event, including Jennifer Aniston, Zack Snyder, Chris Hemsworth, Millie Bobby Brown, Idris Elba, and Jennifer Lawrence. In the global edition of the event, Netflix will give viewers a look at first looks, exclusive footage, and trailers for shows like The Crown, Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai, and The Witcher, and films like The Old Guard, Don’t Look Up, and Red Notice.
