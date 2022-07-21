Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Documentary to Soon Premier on Netflix

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding documentary will be soon premiered on Netflix.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
South cine actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on 9 June, this year. The star couple's love story will soon be premiered on Netflix, in the form of a wedding documentary. The streaming platform shared certain pictures of the two stars from their pre-wedding photoshoot, to make the special announcement.
Earlier, several rumours were abuzz that Netflix had cancelled the documentary. But, now the news is confirmed.
Taking to Twitter, Netflix shared, "These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars BRB, we're doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY’RE coming to Netflix. It’s beyond a fairy tale!!"
Nayanthara and Vignesh got married earlier this year in Mahabalipuram's Sheraton Park in Chennai. The wedding's guest list was star-studded with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth, among others. The couple recently celebrated their honeymoon in Thailand.
