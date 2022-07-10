Nayanthara-Vignesh Wedding Anniversary: SRK, Rajinikanth Feature in Unseen Pics

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Saturday, 9 July. Vignesh took to Instagram to share more photos from their wedding. Some of the pictures feature Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and directors Atlee and Mani Ratnam.

In one of the pics, Shah Rukh can be seen giving Nayanthara a hug. Another one shows Rajinikanth congratulating the couple, with Mani Ratnam standing beside him. For Shah Rukh Khan, Vignesh's post read: "What more can anyone ask for ! #kingkhan Shah Rukh Khan! Blessed to have this humble, kind, charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding! The Badshaah and the time wit him! Bliss! Blessed. One month anniversary."