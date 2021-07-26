Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Mimi Released Ahead of Official Date

In the clip, Pankaj said, “Mimi is a very special film for us so we, as a team, decided to sit down and watch the film today with our families. Then we realised that you all are our family as well, so the film can’t be special without you. So, Mimi is delivering early. There are some babies who get delivered early, our Mimi is like that.”

He added, “So, please go and watch the film with your family, we are also going. On Netflix and Jio Cinema. It’s also the birthday of two of our team members, producer Dinesh Vijan’s and Kriti (Sanon)’s, who plays Mimi. We’re going to watch the film and celebrate, you should too.”