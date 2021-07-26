Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Mimi Released Ahead of Official Date

Mimi starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi released today on Netflix and Jio Cinemas.
Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mimi was scheduled to release on Jio Cinemas and Netflix on 30 July. However, the film’s makers have decided to release the film early, today (26 July). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media with a video featuring Pankaj Tripathi.
In the clip, Pankaj said, “Mimi is a very special film for us so we, as a team, decided to sit down and watch the film today with our families. Then we realised that you all are our family as well, so the film can’t be special without you. So, Mimi is delivering early. There are some babies who get delivered early, our Mimi is like that.”
He added, “So, please go and watch the film with your family, we are also going. On Netflix and Jio Cinema. It’s also the birthday of two of our team members, producer Dinesh Vijan’s and Kriti (Sanon)’s, who plays Mimi. We’re going to watch the film and celebrate, you should too.”
Mimi is directed by Laxman Utekar who also co-wrote the story with Rohan Shankar. The screenplay is based on the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The Kriti Sanon starrer is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films.
Mimi follows Kriti’s character Mimi who becomes a surrogate mother to a couple who decide they don’t want the child. The film also stars Saie Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak, apart from Evelyn Edwards and Aidan Whytock.
