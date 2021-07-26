Four Days Before Official Release, Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' Leaked Online

Mimi starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi was leaked online four days before its release.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan’s film Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi, was set to release on 30 July on Netflix and Jio Cinema. However, just four days before its release, pirated versions of the film have surfaced online on Telegram and torrent sites.
The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, and also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa. Mimi’s trailer was dropped on 13 July. The movie tells the story of Kriti’s character Mimi, who decides to become a surrogate for a foreign couple who then decide they don’t want the child.
The film's story was adapted by Utekar and Rohan Shankar, and it is based on the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. It was also remade in Telugu as Welcome Obama, which released in 2013.
Published: 26 Jul 2021,04:37 PM IST