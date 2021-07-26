Four Days Before Official Release, Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' Leaked Online

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, and also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa. Mimi’s trailer was dropped on 13 July. The movie tells the story of Kriti’s character Mimi, who decides to become a surrogate for a foreign couple who then decide they don’t want the child.

The film's story was adapted by Utekar and Rohan Shankar, and it is based on the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. It was also remade in Telugu as Welcome Obama, which released in 2013.