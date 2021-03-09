Manoj Bajpayee Denies Reports of ‘The Family Man 2’ Being Shelved

"Who are these people, “insiders” or “sources”? Utter nonsensical article without an iota of truth. Next time speak to Amazon and the directors instead of your hoax sources. Thank you!!!", was Manoj Bajpayee’s statement on Twitter in response to an article that suggested the shelving of the second season of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man.
Manoj Bajpayee slams reports saying 'The Family Man' Season 2 release cancelled.
On 8 March, Live Mint had reported that upcoming seasons of shows such as The Family Man and Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video have been cancelled in view of the recent guidelines notified by the information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry to regulate over-the-top (OTT) platforms. The article also mentioned that OTT platforms are erring on the side of caution given the recent controversies surrounding Mirzapur and Tandav.
Not just Paatal Lok and The Family Man, the article also mentioned that a show by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, based on the Kandahar hijack for Amazon, has been stalled, while the release of Disney+Hotstar’s Kamathipura, based on the red-light district in Mumbai for International Women’s Day, has been postponed indefinitely.
Raj and DK, directors of The Family Man, have also rubbished the rumours. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK reacted to the news doing the rounds by tweeting, "BS" (Bull S**t)
Raj and DK directors of 'The Family Man' rubbishes rumours.
Raj and DK have finished shooting The Family Man and have even moved on to their next web series starring Shahid Kapoor. Here is proof of that.
The Live Mint article quotes an Amazon Prime Video spokesperson as saying that The Family Man Season 2 is all set to premiere this summer. Some time back, both Raj and DK had taken to social media to announce the revised date. Initially, the series was supposed to release on 12 February.
Speculations regarding various OTT shows started following the row surrounding Tandav. The Amazon Prime Video web series, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sarah Jane Dias and Sunil Grover, got into a lot of trouble after several complaints were filed against it for allegedly hurting sentiments. Eventually, the I&B Ministry stepped in and issued new guidelines for OTT shows. This has led to speculations that Amazon Prime Video is reshooting a lot of their content and release of shows like The Family Man Season 2 and Paatal Lok Season 2 have been stalled.
The Quint reached out to the makers of Paatal Lok and are awaiting a response. This article will be updated as soon as we have a response.
