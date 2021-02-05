'The Family Man' S2 to Release this Summer, Says Creators Raj & DK

The Family Man season 2 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer, creators Raj & DK said in a statement. Initially, it was supposed to release on 12 February.

The duo took to Instagram to write, "We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can't wait to bring it to you!".