‘The Fame Game’ Trailer: Madhuri Dixit-Starrer About Secrets & Dark Side of Fame

The picture-perfect family in the public eye hides a fractured marriage, an illicit affair, and more. “I spent my entire life performing for others, it’s time to do something for myself,” Anamika says in the trailer. Even Anamika’s children seem to be hiding a secret, perhaps from the investigators.

The series The Fame Game also stars Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Muskkaan Jaferi, Suhasini Muley, and Lakshvir Saran. The show has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli with Sri Rao as a head writer.

The official synopsis for the show reads, “When India’s most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truths.”