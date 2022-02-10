‘The Fame Game’ Trailer: Madhuri Dixit-Starrer About Secrets & Dark Side of Fame

Madhuri Dixit plays a Bollywood star Anamika Anand in The Fame Game.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The trailer for the Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer The Fame Game dropped on Thursday. The trailer begins with a Bollywood star, Anamika Anand (Madhuri Dixit) talking about her picture-perfect life and family in an interview. One day, she disappears and the manhunt that follows reveals that everyone has secrets.
The picture-perfect family in the public eye hides a fractured marriage, an illicit affair, and more. “I spent my entire life performing for others, it’s time to do something for myself,” Anamika says in the trailer. Even Anamika’s children seem to be hiding a secret, perhaps from the investigators.
The series The Fame Game also stars Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Muskkaan Jaferi, Suhasini Muley, and Lakshvir Saran. The show has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli with Sri Rao as a head writer.
The official synopsis for the show reads, “When India’s most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truths.”
The show’s lead actor Madhuri Dixit shared the trailer and wrote, “Suna tha, stardom ek pal mein gayab ho sakti hai par ek superstar hi gayab ho jaye, woh kabhi nahi suna tha. Apni “perfect” life ki kahani batane aa rahi hai Anamika Anand bahut jald. Watch out for ‘The Fame Game’ series premiering 25th February, only on Netflix.”
The actor had also shared stills from the show on Instagram with the caption, “There is always a side to fame that the world is oblivious of. What is this side? Is there a cost to fame? Find out soon. ‘The Fame Game’ series premiere 25th February, only on Netflix.”
The Fame Game is scheduled to release on 25 February.
