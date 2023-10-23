Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika & Ranveer to be First Guests This Season

In the leaked promo that is being widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), Karan Johar is seen welcoming "Bollywood royalty" Deepika and Ranveer for the first time on the show. Ranveer's hilarious response to Karan calling the couple "smoking hot" is, "Thanks tharki uncle.”

We also see Ranveer telling Karan that he was 'secretly engaged' to Deepika in 2015, three years before they tied the knot at Lake Como, Italy. "Before anyone else could propose to her, I did it," Ranveer says, leaving Karan and Deepika in splits.

In the Rapid Fire, Deepika also says that she has the best chemistry with Hrithik Roshan. Deepika will be seen paired with Hrithik in Sidharth Anand's Fighter, which is slated to release on 25 January, 2024.