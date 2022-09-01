'Koffee With Karan' Recap: Tiger Shroff's Wild Guesses to KJo's Questions & More

The ‘original Heropanti couple’, as Karan Johar calls them, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon returned to the Koffee With Karan couch giving us several hilarious and adorable moments.

1. When Karan Johar’s Priceless Expression Said It All

The ‘quiz’ segment in Koffee With Karan has given us enough hilarious moments but when Tiger Shroff guessed Rekha’s name for a question, KJo was shocked, to say the least; and it’s easily one of my favourite moments. That wasn't all: Tiger continued to shock Johar with his answers later.