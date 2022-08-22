Koffee With Karan Teaser: Shahid Calls Kiara & Sidharth a 'Good-Looking Couple'

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor grace the KWK couch in the 8th episode of the show.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The teaser of the 8th episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 7 is out. This time, Kabir Singh co-stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor will grace the KWK couch. The actors joke about their friendship, discuss Kiara's relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, as they get candid with Karan's questions.
In the teaser, when Karan asks Kiara if she's denying her relationship with Sidharth, the actor says, "I'm not denying nor accepting." She further adds that they're more than just "close freinds."
Shahid also comments on Kiara's relationship with the Student of the Year actor and calls them a "good-looking couple." Karan also jokes about the two having good-looking kids in the future. Shahid further jokingly says, "Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year, it's not a movie."
Sharing the teaser with his fans on social media, Karan wrote, "This jodi has everyone's hearts 'Preeti' melted with their on-screen presence, but on the koffee couch they were as candid as they get! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 8 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on Disney+ Hotstar."
In the previous episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, wherein Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra were the guests, Sidharth had hinted at "manifesting" his wedding with Kiara.
The eighth episode of the show starring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, 25 August.
