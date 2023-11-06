Koffee With Karan 8: KJo Asks Sara & Ananya About Their 'Common' Ex-Boyfriends

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday will be the next guests on Koffee With Karan 8.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Johar unveiled the guests for the upcoming episode of his celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday will be spilling some beans on Monday, 6 November.
Sharing a teaser from the episode on Instagram, Karan wrote in the caption, "It's about friendship, love & the movies with these two magnetic girls on the Koffee couch for the next episode! Trust me, it's a blast!!!!
Have a look at the teaser here:
The teaser starts with Karan asking the duo about their 'common' ex-boyfriends. "That’s a very good start to the show!," Sara exclaims. She also rubbishes rumours about dating cricketer Shubman Gill. Further, there's a reference to Vijay Deverakonda, who was reportedly dating Ananya while they were shooting for Liger.
The promo then cuts to the rapid fire round where Karan asks Sara, "Tell us one thing that Ananya has and you don't." Sara instantly replies, "A night manager," hinting at Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's rumoured relationship.
Previously on the show, sibling-duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol graced the Koffee couch. This season opened with Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
The next episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 will premier on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)