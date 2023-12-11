Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Koffee With Karan: KJo & Arjun Kapoor Tease Aditya Roy Kapur About Ananya Panday

Koffee With Karan: KJo & Arjun Kapoor Tease Aditya Roy Kapur About Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor will be the next guests in the upcoming episode of 'Koffee With Karan' season 8.
Quint Entertainment
Hot on Web
Published:

Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor will grace the koffee couch in the next episode.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor will grace the koffee couch in the next episode.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar unveiled the guests for the upcoming episode of his celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8. Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor will be spilling some beans on the Koffee couch next Thursday.

Sharing a fun promo video from the upcoming episode, Karan wrote on social media, "Get seated, the boys aka Arjun Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur are on the koffee kouch this week and they are bringing the house down!"

Have a look at the teaser here:

In the promo, Karan teases Aditya about his rumoured girlfriend, actor Ananya Panday. In the rapid-fire segment, the director asks Aditya, "If you were stuck in an elevator with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?"

Referring to Aditya's film with Shraddha, Arjun jockingly says, "Aashiqui toh zaroor karta par kiske saath, woh nahi pata."

Earlier, Ananya also graced the Koffee couch with actor Sara Ali Khan.

During the episode, referring to Aditya's web series, The Night Manager, Karan asked Ananya how she's managing her nights. The actor cheekily replied, "Honestly, as well as my days. Both my nights and days are managed pretty well."

The next episode will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 14 December.

Also ReadKoffee With Karan 8: 6 Revelations Made by Kiara Advani & Vicky Kaushal

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT