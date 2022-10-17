Karan Johar Finally Unboxes the Iconic 'Koffee With Karan' Gift Hamper

Unveiling the contents of the luxurious hamper that celebrities win on the show, based on their scores in the rapid-fire round, Karan said, "I know we behave like the Koffee with Karan hamper is like the most important award to ever win on planet Earth. Of course, we take ourselves very seriously when we think that but we're also deluded in believing that it really does matter."

"But I'd like to believe it really does to some of them who come on the couch. The fights have been real, the interactions have been amazing. And let me tell you the new judge and jury have really excited and energised the rapid-fire round. This gorgeous hamper has been truly designed by one of my dear friends in black velvet and touchings of gold," he added.