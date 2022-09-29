Tanmay Bhat & Kusha Kapila Were Their Honest Best in Koffee With Karan S7 Finale

Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika NM, and Danish Sait become part of the KWK jury.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
Koffee With Karan Season 7's finale episode premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, 29 September. Karan Johar ended the final episode by hosting an honest award session with his brand new "influential" jury. He invited four popular influencers and comedians, Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika NM, and Danish Sait to judge the 'Koffee With Karan Awards'. Needless to say, the episode was full of light roasts and hilarious conversations.
Here are five moments from the show that prove Tanmay, Kusha, Niharika and Danish make the most entertaining jury:
Danish called out Karan for obsessively repeating Alia Bhatt's name on his show. When Karan admitted that he does take her name a lot and even Alia has lectured him about the same, the jury compared him to Alia's character, Isha in Brahmastra.
The jury also took a pot-shot at Karan for always bringing up the personal relationships and sex lives of the celebrities who come to his show. On the flip side, they discussed Karan's love life. Kusha asked Karan about the person he almost revealed he was dating on the show.
When Karan asked the jury to go ahead with the nominations for the best 'Koffee Bingo Player' award, Danish decied to imitate him, and he was hilariously perfect!
While discussing the nominations for the 'Best Performance Male' on the show, the jury decided to give the award to Arjun Kapoor. They could not only relate with the actor's comment about emotional eating, but also appreciated him for adressing it so openly.
When the jury declared Alia-Ranveer's episode the 'Best Episode' of the show, Karan called Alia to give her the good news. Moments later, the jury asked Alia to repeat her viral dialogue from Brahmastra, "Shiva" and she did it like a sport!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)