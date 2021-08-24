Bigg Boss OTT: Milind Gaba Says KJo’s Reaction to Zeeshan Khan Was ‘Biased'

On Monday's episode of the show, Zeeshan and Milind brought up what Karan had said in a discussion amongst themselves. They alleged that Karan Johar didn't 'speak with the boys', as reported by Zoom.

Zeeshan reportedly said, "I was termed a misogynist because of that one sentence and the 1000 sentences that were thrown at me by Akshara went unnoticed.”

Milind added, "You spoke about her daayra (limits) and he (Karan Johar) asked about every female contestant's perception, but he never spoke to any of the boys, why?" adding that Karan only let Shamita Shetty speak. "I found him biased," he said.

Karan has been accused of favouring contestant Shamita Shetty, but he maintains that he is a 'fair host'.

Karan also talked to Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal about using his name inside the house. He told her to refrain from doing so if she can't respect him. Divya had said, "Neither Salman nor Karan can influence my views." Divya responded that she didn't intend to disrespect him.

Bigg Boss OTT will air as a Voot exclusive for six weeks before shifting to TV on Colors with Salman Khan returning as the host.