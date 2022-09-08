Kajol is All Set To Play 'The Good Wife' in Her OTT Series Debut

Kajol is all set to make her OTT series debut with The Good Wife.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Bollywood actor Kajol had recently announced her maiden OTT web series project with Disney+ Hotstar on 18 July. The Dilwale actor has shared a 30-second announcement video of the same, today on 8 September, with her fans.
The Good Wife is adapted by the popular American series of the same name starring Alicia Florrick. The show has already gone on floors in Mumbai, and will be soon premiered on the OTT platform.
In the announcement video, Kajol who plays a lawyer in the upcoming series, fearlessly walks into the courtroom and says, "Shuru Karein? (Shall we begin?)"
Mentioning the tagline of the show on her official Twitter handle, Kajol wrote, "Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka - a fight of #TheGoodWife #HotstarSpecials #TheGoodWife, coming soon only on @DisneyPlusHS."
In a statement shared by the streamer, Kajol shared, "Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing. And, after following cool shows like Rudra and Aarya, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey."
Kajol was last seen in her Netflix's OTT debut Tribhanga, alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.
