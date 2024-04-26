JioCinema Unveils Pocket-Friendly Premium Plans For Its Users

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019JioCinema Unveils Pocket-Friendly Premium Plans For Its Users

Users can enjoy shows & films from networks like HBO, Paramount, Peacock and Warner Bros.
JioCinema unveils special plans for its subscribers. 

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

JioCinema, the streaming service owned by Viacom18, has introduced new and affordable premium plans for its Indian viewers. Users can enjoy ad-free 4k streaming of movies and TV shows from networks like HBO, Paramount, Peacock and Warner Bros with their monthly subscriptions.

JioCinema's new premium plan has two variants. The basic plan, priced at Rs 29 per month, allows streaming on a single screen. The family plan, priced at Rs 89, supports upto four screens simultaneously.

The platform is currently offering special introductory rates, hinting at a future pricing of Rs 59 and Rs 149 respectively for the individual and family plans.

Previously, JioCinema's premium access was available through an annual subscription priced at Rs 999.

