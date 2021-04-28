Dhanush Starrer Jagame Thandhiram Gets Netflix Release Date

The poster of 'Jagame Thandhiram
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Netflix announced that the Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram, will be release on the streaming service from 18 June. Sharing a poster of the film featuring Dhanush, Netflix tweeted, "Suruli oda aatatha paaka naanga ready! Neenga ready ah? #JagameThandhiram coming on 18th June (sic)" (We are ready to watch Suruli’s performance, are you?)
The Tamil action thriller is directed by Karthik Subbaraj stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in the lead, while Joju George and Kalaiyarasan appear in key roles. The film follows the story of a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil.
Jagame Thandhiram was originally supposed to get a theatrical release on 1 May 2020 but was then postponed due to the pandemic. Instead, it's scheduled for an OTT release on Netflix.
The film that director Subbaraj called his 'dream project', was originally announced in 2016 but got shelved due to financial constraints. It was only revived 2 years later. In a statement, Subbaraj said, "Jagame Thandhiram is my dream film that was made with the ambition of telling a gripping story about a globally prevalent issue through a locally rooted character in a most interesting and entertaining way."
The film will release in Tamil along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.
