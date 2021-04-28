Dhanush Starrer Jagame Thandhiram Gets Netflix Release Date

Jagame Thandhiram was originally supposed to get a theatrical release on 1 May 2020 but was then postponed due to the pandemic. Instead, it's scheduled for an OTT release on Netflix.

The film that director Subbaraj called his 'dream project', was originally announced in 2016 but got shelved due to financial constraints. It was only revived 2 years later. In a statement, Subbaraj said, "Jagame Thandhiram is my dream film that was made with the ambition of telling a gripping story about a globally prevalent issue through a locally rooted character in a most interesting and entertaining way."

The film will release in Tamil along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.