Dhanush Reacts to 'Best Actor' Win at the National Film Awards

He thanked his parents, brother, the Asuran team, and the National Award jury for the honour. "Vetri (Vetrimaaran), I never thought when I met you at Balu Mahendra sir's office that you would become a friend, companion, and a brother... I am glad you chose to believe in me so much and I chose to believe in you. Now can't wait to hear what you have written for me next," he added.

Dhanush won his first National Award for Aadukalam, also directed by Vetrimaaran.