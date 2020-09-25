I Didn’t Go to the Best School, But Wanted My Kids to: Nawazuddin

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Serious Men, directed by Sudhir Mishra, is all set for its premiere on 2 October on Netflix. The film is based on Manu Joseph's novel capturing the life of an ambitious man who capitalizes on his son’s newfound fame to improve his family’s fortunes. Serious Men also stars Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nassar, and introduces actor Indira Tiwari.
Siddiqui says that there were multiple points of reference for him when he was preparing for his character, Aiyyan Mani. "Even when the script was evolving, I had several round of discussions with Sudhir sir and I could relate to a lot of instances that my character goes through," says the actor, adding, "The best tool for an actor is to find points in one's life to relate to and that was easy for this character".
Director Sudhir Mishra says he has become a better filmmaker after working with Manu Joseph. "He has a different take on everything. Some might say it's cynical but he has a different world view of approaching things. He also accompanied us for the shoot, and he would just be around and I would keep discussing ideas with him while shooting," says Mishra.
Watch the video to find out more.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined