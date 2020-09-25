I Didn’t Go to the Best School, But Wanted My Kids to: Nawazuddin

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Serious Men, directed by Sudhir Mishra, is all set for its premiere on 2 October on Netflix. The film is based on Manu Joseph's novel capturing the life of an ambitious man who capitalizes on his son’s newfound fame to improve his family’s fortunes. Serious Men also stars Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nassar, and introduces actor Indira Tiwari.

Siddiqui says that there were multiple points of reference for him when he was preparing for his character, Aiyyan Mani. "Even when the script was evolving, I had several round of discussions with Sudhir sir and I could relate to a lot of instances that my character goes through," says the actor, adding, "The best tool for an actor is to find points in one's life to relate to and that was easy for this character".