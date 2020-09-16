Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares ‘Serious Men’ Teaser, Premiere on 2 Oct

The teaser of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s much-awaited Netflix original Serious Men is out. Based on the novel by writer and journalist Manu Joseph, Serious Men is directed by Sudhir Mishra and written by Bhavesh Mandalia.

The 30-second teaser shows the sketch of Mumbai’s skyline as we hear Nawazuddin saying, "This is Mumbai and there are a few serious men sitting in its big buildings. Those people who have weirdest questions but we still salute them. And that is why I want my son Aadli to become one such serious man."