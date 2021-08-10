Indian Matchmaking 2: Sima Taparia Returns to Netflix as Star Matchmaker

Mumbai matchmaker Sima Taparia is returning to Netflix for Indian Matchmaking season 2.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @simatapariaofficial)
Sima Taparia is coming back to Netflix. The streaming service renewed the show Indian Matchmaking for a second season and the matchmaker from Mumbai will return to help people find their match.
Indian Matchmaking sparked many controversies after its release. On the other hand, Sima secured a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards under the ‘Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program’ category.
Indian Matchmaking is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation LLC. Aaron Saidman, Smriti Mundhra, JC Begley, and Eli Holzman are executive producers.
Over eight episodes, Sima will employ multiple techniques, from matching interests and exploring ambitions to astrological readings, to help her clients. The show’s first season also saw awkward first dates, couples going on adventures, and family meetings, and the second season will probably follow in its steps.
Recently, Sima also announced that she's all set to enter the Bigg Boss house. "Watch me on Bigg Boss OTT on 10th August on @voot!" she shared on Instagram.
Netflix is also bringing back two other shows: The Circle and The American Barbecue Showdown, according to a report by Deadline. The US version of The Circle will return for seasons 4 and 5, and will be hosted by Michelle Buteau. The American Barbecue Showdown, a competition to crown America’s ‘Barbecue Champion’, returns for season 2.
