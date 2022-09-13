'Hush Hush' Trailer: Juhi Chawla Hides Some Big-Little-Lies in Tanuja's Thriller

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the lives of a group of friends who find themselves trapped in a terrible mystery, perhaps a murder. The trailer begins with Juhi Chawla, a lobbyist who seems to be hiding some dark secrets. Whereas, Karishma Tanna can be seen essaying the role of a dedicated cop, trying to unravel these mysteries.

In the following sequences, the trailer features Juhi's three friends — Zaira Shaikh, a self-made fashion designer (played by Shahana Goswami), Saiba Tyagi, an ex-investigative journalist (played by Soha Ali Khan), a trapped-in-society Dolly Dalal (played by Kritika Kamra), and Ayesha Jhulka.