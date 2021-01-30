Hrithik Roshan To Star in Indian Adaptation of 'The Night Manager'

Hrithik Roshan is set to star in the Indian adaptation of British spy drama The Night Manager. He will play a version of the character Jonathan Pine, who was played by Tom Hiddleston in the original British television series, reported Variety.

The Night Manager, which also stars Hugh Laurie, Olivia Coleman and Tom Hollander, is based on author John Le Carre's 1993 novel of the same name. The six-episode series aired on the BBC in 2016 and won several accolades, including Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Primetime Emmys.