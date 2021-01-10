Hrithik Roshan Announces ‘Fighter’ With Deepika Padukone

On his birthday, Hrithik Roshan announced his next big film titled Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone with the director of his last big hit War - Siddharth Anand. The 30 second teaser runs with the voice-over of Hrithik Roshan. A note along with the teaser from Hrithik says, “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand’s first production #Fighter for Marflix. This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! BOOM! Thank you Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”