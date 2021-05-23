Here's Where You Can Watch the 'Friends' Reunion in India

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at Zee5, said in a statement, "FRIENDS’ is amongst the world's most watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for ‘FRIENDS’ fans in India."

The reunion episode stars the original cast consisting of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. Friends: The Reunion also features a stellar guest cast including Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Beiber, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

The actors who essayed the supporting roles of Janice Hosenstein (Maggie Wheeler), Gunther (James Michael Tyler), and Richard Burke (Tom Selleck) will also feature in the reunion. The special episode is directed by Ben Winston. He also took up the role of executive producer alongwith Friends producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.