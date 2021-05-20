Where Are the Tissues: Cast Reunites in Friends Reunion Trailer

The original cast of Friends join James Corden for an interview in the reunion special
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
If you're a Friends fan, your wait has finally come to an end! HBO Max dropped the trailer for Friends: The Reunion. As expected, it features the lead cast consisting of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer who recount some of the most iconic moments of the popular sitcom.
The trailer opens with David (who played Ross Geller) hosting a trivia game similar to the one that forces Courteney's character Monica to give up her house in season 4. In the trailer, he asks the cast how many pages were there in the letter Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) wrote to Ross. It was 18 pages…front and back!
A still from the trailer of 'Friends: The Reunion'
The episode also gives the audience a chance to find out what the original cast thinks of the age-old question- Were Ross and Rachel on a break? They visit their old sets, where Matt LeBlanc (who plays Joey Tribbiani) reveals that Courteney used to have her lines written on the table in the kitchen.
The whole cast sits down with James Corden to reminisce about their shows success, the media attention, and discusses some early table reads. Matt LeBlanc recalls a particular incident,"I remember one time, I had the news on and on the TV was an aerial shot of each of our house. And I remember looking at it, going, 'What the…my roof is a mess!'"
The cast recreates a table read in 'Friends: The Reunion'
The six actors were overcome by emotion as they reunited to talk about their experience on the show and what the sitcom meant to them. The trailer also features glimpses of a fashion ramp walk of the cast's most iconic costumes including Ross's 'Holiday Armadillo' costume from season 7 and Rachel's pink bridesmaid's dress in season 2.
Other than the original six, the reunion episode will also feature actors who played supporting roles James Michael Tyler (Gunther), Maggie Wheeler (Janice), and Tom Selleck (Richard). It also has a huge list of guest celebrities including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.
Speaking to PEOPLE magazine about the show's success, Matthew Perry said, "They didn't make timely jokes. They didn't make jokes about O.J. Simpson. They made character-driven jokes about people — and people are going to come back time and time again and watch that."
The reunion special arrives 17 years after the last episode aired on NBC in 2004. It will premiere on the streaming service HBO Max on 27 May.
Published: 20 May 2021,09:55 AM IST